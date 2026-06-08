Swiss Chaplin’s World fails to break look-a-like record
An attempt to break the record of Charlie Chaplin look-a-likes fell short at the Chaplin's World museum in Corsier-sur-Vevey, Switzerland.
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Chaplin’s World is celebrating its tenth anniversary this year. To mark the occasion, 429 participants dressed as Chaplin gathered in the museum gardens on Sunday. Together, they formed a giant “10” in front of the Ban mansion.
+ A victim of a McCarthy era witch-hunt, Charlie Chaplin settled into Swiss exile in 1953
The event was only the second gathering of people dressed in Chaplin’s famous black melon, moustache and walking stick. Sunday’s result was 233 fewer than the 662 participants at the same venue in 2017, according to a count sent to Keystone-ATS by the organisers.
So the world record still stands. The organising committee had set itself the target of 1,000 look-a-likes.
This record attempt goes hand in hand with the many activities and events planned to celebrate the museum’s 10th anniversary.
Entirely devoted to the seventh art, the museum moved to the heights of Vevey in 2016. It has transformed and adapted the Ban mansion, Charlie Chaplin’s home for the last 25 years of his life, into an immersive museum.
Translated from French by AI/mga
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