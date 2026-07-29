Swiss temperatures break more heat records

Daily temperature records are being broken one after the other Keystone-SDA

Temperature records were broken in several places across Switzerland on Wednesday. In Engelberg in canton Obwalden, the temperature reached 29.1 degrees, exceeding the highest temperature ever recorded on July 29 by more than two degrees.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Tagestemperaturrekorde purzeln gleich reihenweise Original Read more: Tagestemperaturrekorde purzeln gleich reihenweise

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This was reported by the Federal Office of Meteorology and Climatology (MeteoSwiss) on its website on Wednesday. The previous record stood at 26.7 degrees and dated from 1979. Among other places, the record was also broken in St Gallen, where the thermometer climbed to 28.6 degrees. The previous record was 26.9 degrees, set in 1990.

In western Switzerland, a new daily record of 33.5 degrees was set in Payerne, in canton Vaud. The previous record stood at 32 degrees and was recorded in 1979.

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According to forecasts, the current heatwave will reach its peak on Thursday, with temperatures ranging from 34 to 38 degrees locally. From the afternoon onwards, instead of thunder and lightning, there will be strong gusts of wind without rain, as MeteoSwiss went on to explain. This is known as a “dry squall front”.

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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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