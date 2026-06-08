Swiss doctors’ workload eases but still cause for concern
The working hours of doctors in Swiss hospitals have fallen slightly. Nevertheless, exhaustion and risks to patient safety remain at a high level, according to a survey of working conditions.
+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
The average weekly working time, extrapolated to a full-time workload, fell to 54.6 hours. In 2022, it was 56.3 hours, as the Association of Swiss Assistant and Senior Physicians (VSAO) announced on Monday. The Demoscope survey institute interviewed 2,400 doctors for the survey.
+ Swiss voters give helping hand to nurses
There was also a decrease in labour law violations, which still affected 58% of respondents, compared to 68% in the previous survey.
Despite this positive trend in working hours, the level of fatigue remains critical. As in the last survey in 2022, every second person surveyed (52%) stated that they thought “I can’t do any more” at least once in a while.
The overload also continues to jeopardise patient safety. Around 60% of doctors surveyed had experienced patients being put at risk at least once in the past two years due to work-related fatigue.
More
Petition demands better conditions for Swiss nurses
Translated from German by AI/mga
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch.
Related Stories
Popular Stories
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.