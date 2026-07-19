Dog owners protest proposed restrictions in Zurich’s largest off-leash zone

Dog owners demonstrate for access to the Sihl on Zurich’s Allmend Keystone-SDA

The city of Zurich plans to close off part of the Sihl riverbank on the Allmend Brunau to dogs. Several dozen people protested against this with their dogs on Saturday afternoon.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de “Hündeler” demonstrieren für Sihlzugang auf der Zürcher Allmend Original Read more: “Hündeler” demonstrieren für Sihlzugang auf der Zürcher Allmend

A section of the right bank of the Sihl, approximately 450 metres long, is to be closed to dogs. This is the plan put forward by the city of Zurich that argues that the area and people’s needs have changed. There has been a great deal of construction in the nearby Manegg neighbourhood in recent years. As a result, more families are using the Allmend, for example.

The city is basing its proposal on a public consultation. Furthermore, the area is designated as a dog-free zone in the 2003 Allmend usage plan. At the end of 2025, there were over 10,000 registered dogs in Zurich.

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Objections to the new use can be submitted until July 24. Swiss People’s Party’s Zurich city government member Johann Widmer, a dog owner himself, is coordinating the opposition via a website. On this site, interested parties can download templates for submitting objections.

Zurich’s largest off-leash area

The organiser of Saturday’s demonstration is television presenter Salar Bahrampoori. He estimates the number of participants at between 25 and 30, including dog owners as well as animal lovers in general. “The planned restricted zone covers precisely that section of the River Sihl where dogs can currently access the water without any hassle,” he says. This access is particularly important during heatwaves.

“The Allmend should be for everyone. Dogs, too, have a right to a place where they can really let off steam. And this is the largest off-leash area in Zurich,” says Bahrampoori.

The Allmend is extremely popular with dog owners. Nowhere else can dogs roam off-lead over such a large area. Restrictions are already in place. A large meadow is fenced off as a “recreation zone”, and dogs must stay outside it. Dogs are also not permitted on the sports pitches. The restricted zone along the Sihl is due to come into force in March 2027.

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Translated from Italian, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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