Drownings in Swiss water bodies on the rise again

Deadly swimming conditions: Over 15 people have died in the water so far Keystone-SDA

At least 15 people have died in swimming accidents over the past 30 days. This figure is higher than last year’s.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Tödliches Badewetter: Bisher über 15 Menschen im Wasser verstorben Original Read more: Tödliches Badewetter: Bisher über 15 Menschen im Wasser verstorben

Up to July 21, the number of deaths was higher than in 2024 and 2025, but still lower than in 2022 and 2023, according to a spokesperson for the Swiss Life-Saving Society. Viewed over the years, the figures are therefore on the high side.

When the weather is fine, a dip in the cool water is particularly tempting. According to the Swiss Life-Saving Society, this also increases exposure to risk in, on and around the water.

On average, around fifty people drown each year. The fatalities most frequently include young adults aged between 17 and 32, as well as people aged 65 and over. Men are significantly more likely to die in such accidents than women. Possible reasons for this include a greater willingness to take risks and overestimating one’s own abilities.

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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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