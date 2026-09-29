Swiss government pushes for relaxed rules on arms exports
In the Swiss government’s view, more relaxed rules on arms exports are essential for safeguarding Switzerland’s defence capabilities and protecting jobs. Following parliament’s decision, it is campaigning for a yes vote on the War Materiel Act on November 29.
It is currently prohibited to export Swiss military equipment to countries involved in internal or international conflicts. Since the start of Russia’s war against Ukraine, the Swiss defence industry has become unattractive due to its strict export regulations and is consequently under pressure.
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The centre-right parliamentary majority therefore wishes, through the revision of the War Materiel Act, to grant the government greater scope for action regarding arms exports and re-exports under certain conditions. In principle, the aim is to facilitate the transfer of military equipment purchased in Switzerland by Western countries to third countries.
The government is also to be granted a right of veto and be able to require that military equipment remain in the purchasing country where security or neutrality concerns exist. In exceptional circumstances and to safeguard foreign or security policy interests, it will be possible to deviate from the existing authorisation criteria, while complying with international obligations.
The reform would grant the government greater flexibility in foreign policy during extraordinary crises and strengthen the Swiss defence industry as the basis for national defence, the government said. At the same time, Economics Minister Guy Parmelin, who holds the rotating Swiss presidency this year, emphasised in parliament that the new regime would always be applied in strict compliance with Swiss neutrality and international law.
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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.
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