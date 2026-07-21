Switzerland abstains from German-style train station alcohol ban
Swiss Federal Railways will continue selling alcohol at train stations despite a complete ban in Germany.
Deutsche Bahn, Germany’s leading railway company, has imposed the ban to improve safety for passengers and staff. In Switzerland, the sale of alcohol is set to continue until 10pm.
According to the newspaper Bild, it will now be prohibited to consume beer, wine or spirits at Germany’s 5,400 railway stations from October 15, 2026.
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But there are no plans to impose a general ban on alcohol consumption in stations or on trains in Switzerland, Swiss Federal Railways told Keystone-ATS. It remains prohibited to sell alcohol after 10pm in station shops.
The regulations currently in force at stations will continue to apply to ensure the safety of staff and passengers. This allows security staff to intervene when alcohol consumption leads to disruptive or dangerous behaviour.
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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.
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