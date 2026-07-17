Masked football fans bear brunt of Swiss ‘burka ban’

In Zurich, the "burqa ban" mainly affects football fans wearing face coverings Keystone-SDA

Most people fined under Zurich’s face-covering ban are masked football fans rather than women wearing burkas or niqabs.

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Das “Burka-Verbot” betrifft in Zürich meist vermummte Fussballfans Original Read more: Das “Burka-Verbot” betrifft in Zürich meist vermummte Fussballfans

Swiss voters approved the so-called ‘burka ban’ in 2021, introducing clothing regulations into the federal constitution for the first time. The law came into force on January 1, 2025. It prohibits face coverings in public spaces, including burqas and niqabs, as well as masks, scarves and balaclavas worn at demonstrations and sporting events.

In practice, Zurich police have rarely taken action against women wearing burqas or niqabs. Since the ban took effect, Zurich cantonal police have issued just two fines related to burqas or niqabs and two more to masked demonstrators.

The law has had a greater impact in the city of Zurich, although football supporters account for most of the cases there as well. Since the ban was introduced, city police have issued four fines to women wearing burqas or niqabs. Two further fines were issued in connection with demonstrations and sporting events.

Maximum CHF1,000 fine

Football fans make up the overwhelming majority of more serious cases. Since the beginning of 2025, authorities in Zurich have opened 83 proceedings for violations of the face-covering ban.

All but one involved football supporters, while only a single case concerned a burqa or niqab.

Police can issue on-the-spot fines of CHF100 for violations. Anyone who refuses to accept the fine can face formal proceedings, where the maximum penalty is CHF1,000.

Switzerland is not alone in enforcing such a ban. Similar face-covering restrictions exist in Austria, Belgium, Denmark and the Netherlands.

More

More Swiss democracy Swiss ban on face covering will apply from 2025 This content was published on From January 1, 2025, it will be forbidden to cover the face in public places throughout Switzerland. Read more: Swiss ban on face covering will apply from 2025

+ How we produce English news

Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

External Content

Related Stories Popular Stories