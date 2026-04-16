The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Swiss Abroad
Top stories
See all Swiss abroad stories
Stay in touch with Switzerland
News

Swiss sustainable finance initiative submitted

Over 145,000 signatures for a sustainable Swiss financial centre
Over 145,000 signatures for a sustainable Swiss financial centre Keystone-SDA

A Swiss popular initiative demanding a more sustainable financial centre has been submitted with over 145,000 signatures.

Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Swiss sustainable finance initiative submitted
Listening: Swiss sustainable finance initiative submitted
This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The banks and other financial actors must take more responsibility for climate and nature protection, according to an alliance of politicians, business people and NGOs behind the initiative.

More

The popular initiative “for a sustainable and forward-looking Swiss financial centre” calls for binding rules to be applied to financial activities that present climate and environmental risks.

The measures taken to date, voluntary solutions and self-regulation are not enough, according to the initiators.

In a press release, they point out that the Swiss financial centre is responsible for a volume of CO2 emissions far in excess of total national emissions. This undermines the country’s efforts to protect the climate.

Financial flows therefore need to be redirected so as to accelerate the transition to a sustainable economy and strengthen Switzerland’s position in the long term.

Such rules already exist in other financial centres.

More

Translated from French by AI/mga

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.  

Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch

External Content

Related Stories

Popular Stories

News

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR