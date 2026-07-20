Swiss petition calls for six months’ maternity leave
New mothers in Switzerland should be able to claim six months’ maternity leave, according to a petition submitted to the Federal Chancellery with 110,000 signatures.
According to Campax, the organisation behind the proposal, the measure would improve the health of mothers and newborns, strengthen the early bond, reduce stress for young families and make Switzerland a more family-friendly country.
+ Mothers face double-edged sword in Swiss workplace culture
Currently, new mothers are entitled to just 14 weeks’ maternity leave after giving birth, equivalent to just over three months. This is “a very short period during one of the most important stages of a child’s life”, the NGO stated.
At that stage newborns are still completely dependent on the mother for “breastfeeding, bonding and security”, campaigners added. Furthermore, new mothers need sufficient time to recover physically and psychologically after pregnancy and childbirth.
Extending maternity leave from three to six months would bring Switzerland into line with other European countries that already guarantee significantly longer periods of parental leave, Campax concludes.
More
Initiative calls for 36-week parental leave in Switzerland
+ How we produce English news
Translated from Italian, reviewed by an English Department journalist
External Content
Related Stories
Popular Stories
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.