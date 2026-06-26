Rail services at Lausanne station suspended

Rail services at Lausanne station have been completely suspended Keystone-SDA

Rail services at Lausanne station in Switzerland were completely suspended early on Friday afternoon. This is thought to have been caused by a power cut resulting from a fault in the railway infrastructure.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Schienenverkehr am Bahnhof Lausanne vollständig unterbrochen Original Read more: Schienenverkehr am Bahnhof Lausanne vollständig unterbrochen

An IC1 train had torn down an overhead power line on its arrival at Lausanne station, according to a statement from Swiss Federal Railways.

This caused a disruption that brought rail services at Lausanne station to a complete standstill. Repair work is currently underway. The disruption is expected to last until late afternoon.

The rail operator says long-distance trains on the Geneva–Lausanne and Biel–Lausanne routes will terminate at Renens, canton Vaud. On the Plateau line, trains will terminate at Palézieux, (IR15) and Fribourg (IC1).

On the Simplon line, the IR90 and IR95 trains will turn back at Vevey. There are also train cancellations on regional services.

Replacement transport arrangements are currently being organised for the duration of the repair work. Swiss Federal Railways recommended checking the online timetable before travelling.

Translated from German, sub-edited by mga

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