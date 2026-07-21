Headless woman found in Swiss field has been identified
The body of the person found without a head or limbs just over two weeks ago in a field in Switzerland has been identified.
She was a 71-year-old woman who had been suffering from health problems and had been reported missing several weeks earlier.
This was announced today by the public prosecutor’s pffice in the Swiss canton Solothurn.
The investigations have also ruled out any evidence of criminal interference by third parties. The absence of the hands, parts of the feet and the head has been attributed to animals, which dismembered the body post-mortem, the prosecutors said.
In light of these findings, the public prosecutor’s office has decided to close the investigation.
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Translated from Italian, reviewed by an English Department journalist.
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