Stadler Rail wins contract to supply 45 locomotives to Canada

Stadler Rail is to supply 45 locomotives to Canada; they will operate at -50 degrees Keystone-SDA

Swiss train manufacturer Stadler Rail has signed a contract with VIA Rail Canada, a company based in Montréal, to supply 45 hybrid locomotives for passenger transport.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Italiano it Stadler Rail fornirà 45 locomotive a Canada, opereranno a -50 gradi Original Read more: Stadler Rail fornirà 45 locomotive a Canada, opereranno a -50 gradi

The agreement, which the Swiss group describes as a significant milestone in its history, also includes a 20-year contract for technical support and maintenance.

The deal will strengthen the company’s presence in the North American market, the company explains in a press release issued today. No details have been provided regarding the value of the contract. However, yesterday the Canadian Ministry of Transport had mentioned an investment of 1.95 billion Canadian dollars, of which 1.6 billion (equivalent to CHF0.9 billion) is for the purchase of Stadler Rail’s rolling stock.

The new rolling stock will be specifically designed for the country’s extreme climatic conditions, with temperatures that can drop as low as -50°C. The locomotives will feature a hybrid traction system combining diesel-electric technology with batteries, a solution that promises to reduce emissions and improve energy efficiency.

The partnership with VIA Rail, Canada’s leading passenger rail operator, strengthens the group’s position overseas and confirms the company’s ability to meet particularly complex technical requirements, according to the press release. The long-term maintenance agreement also guarantees a stable revenue stream for the next twenty years, consolidating the commercial relationship between the two companies.

Stadler Valencia, the group’s centre of excellence for locomotives, will be responsible for the development, production and delivery of the new vehicles. However, certain stages of final assembly, as well as testing and commissioning activities, will be carried out locally in Canada.

The news was well received on the stock market. On the Zurich stock exchange, Stadler Rail shares rose by 2% in the afternoon, in a market that was generally trending slightly lower. Since the start of January, the share price has risen by 17%, and the twelve-month performance is also positive (up 17%), whilst the five-year performance remains negative (down 36%).

Stadler Rail traces its origins back to the engineering firm founded by Ernst Stadler in Zurich in 1942. The company manufactures a wide range of rolling stock, from high-speed trains to regional trains, including trams and metro vehicles, which also operate on railway lines in Switzerland and Ticino. It has 18,000 employees, 6,000 of whom are based in Switzerland. In 2025, it achieved a turnover of CHF3.7 billion.

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Translated from Italian, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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