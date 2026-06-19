Switzerland crush Bosnia 4-1 in football World Cup

Johan Manzambi celebrates with the Swiss team in front of fans in the Los Angeles stadium on Thursday. Keystone / Peter Klaunzer

The Swiss national team have bounced back from their disappointing World Cup opener – a 1-1 draw with Qatar – to beat Bosnia and Herzegovina 4-1. Man of the match was substitute Johan Manzambi.

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Just as in the first group match, the Swiss had been pressing in vain for a long time. The much-needed goal just wouldn’t come. And just as the momentum seemed set to shift once more, Manzambi put the Swiss back on track in the 74th minute, having joined the game four minutes earlier.

The player from Geneva really got into his stride after that. Six minutes after the opening goal, he played in Breel Embolo, who could be stopped only by a last-ditch tackle. Tarik Muharemovic was sent off, meaning Switzerland could see out the closing stages with a man advantage.

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In the 84th minute, the Swiss broke into the penalty area once more. Embolo passed to Ruben Vargas, who made it 2-0 with a clinical finish. The attack had been set up by … Johan Manzambi.

Manzambi then scored the third goal himself, benefiting from the fact that Bosnia and Herzegovina had by now given up putting up a fight.

That said, Bosnia got one back in stoppage time but then gave away a penalty. Swiss captain Granit Xhaka stepped up and put the finishing touch on the match.

Thanks to this victory, Switzerland can look forward to their final group match with much greater peace of mind. On Wednesday, manager Murat Yakin’s team will face co-hosts Canada in Vancouver.

Adapted from German by AI/ts

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