Roman wall unearthed under Swiss city linked to Emperor Tiberius
The construction of the first Roman camp wall in Vindonissa (present day Windisch) is thought to have taken place during the early years of Emperor Tiberius’s reign.
Tiberius was Roman Emperor from 14 to 37 AD. According to the Aargau Cantonal Archaeology Department, it is not currently possible to narrow down the date any further. The timber-and-earth wall runs approximately 70 metres south of the perimeter wall of what would later become the legionary camp and subsequently turns north-west, the Canton of Aargau announced on Wednesday. The course of this camp wall, as well as the associated Vindonissa moat – has been documented for the first time.
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This now provides a better understanding of the area covered by the first military camp and clear evidence of the further course of the associated camp wall. The cantonal archaeological service has also discovered a barracks building for legionaries: a structure nine metres wide and at least 30 metres long, with regularly arranged rooms and anterooms. A wealth of coins dating from the Roman Republic to Late Antiquity was also found in the rubble layers in front of the legionary camp.
To the east, directly within the first camp wall, the remains of what may be a baking oven were found, according to the press release. These could be the remains of the craft area of the older camp. Right next to it, inside an even older building – which probably dates from the pioneering period of Vindonissa – the hearth of a field smithy was found.
“The results of the excavation have significantly expanded our knowledge of the first Roman military camp at Vindonissa. The wealth of finds provides insights into the diverse uses of the site from the 1st to the 4th century AD,” the press release continues.
Excavations are now complete
Back in the spring, the canton announced that, amongst other things, a Roman loaf of bread had been found for the first time in Switzerland during the current excavations.
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The excavations on Zürcherstrasse in Windisch lasted 11 months and were carried out because a new building is slated to be built on the site. The archaeological remains found will be excavated and scientifically documented. A team of 20 people was involved. The work was funded by a special grant. The excavations are now complete.
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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.
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