The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Personal feed

Sign in to add topics to your feed.

Sign in now
Bookmarks

Sign in to add articles to your saved list.

Sign in now
Swiss Diaspora
Swiss abroad community
Swiss politics
Votes
Moving abroad
Swiss oddities
Top stories
See all Swiss abroad stories
Stay in touch with Switzerland
News

NIFFF film festival reflects resurgence of folk horror

NIFFF
Finnish director Hanna Bergholm. Keystone-SDA

The Neuchâtel International Fantastic Film Festival (NIFFF), which will take place from July 3-11, will screen 129 films from 33 countries. The 25th edition will open with Hanna Bergholm’s film Nightborn, in the presence of its lead actor, Seidi Haarla.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The international competition, comprising 14 feature films, “reflects one of the major trends of this 25th edition: the strong resurgence of folk horror and stories in which beliefs, traditions and community dynamics become vehicles for fear”, the NIFFF said on Thursday.

More

More

Culture

Got themselves a crying, killing, living doll

This content was published on A film about a killer alpine sex doll would normally need no help in attracting publicity, but it was bitter personal bust-ups, near bankruptcies and talk of curses that grabbed the headlines. “The project was really, really close to collapsing,” a relaxed and relieved Steiner told swissinfo.ch a couple of days after Sennentuntschi became the…

Read more: Got themselves a crying, killing, living doll

The official selection includes 11 world or international premieres, four European premieres and 50 Swiss premieres. Ten films are being screened in the Asian competition.

+ Cinema attendance rebounds, especially in French-speaking Switzerland

Three guests of honour embody this anniversary edition: French filmmaker Bertrand Mandico, a leading figure in free-spirited and flamboyant fantasy; Indian director SS Rajamouli, creator of the global phenomenon RRR; and British author Samantha Shannon, one of the leading voices in contemporary fantasy.

Adapted from French by AI/ts

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.  

Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch

External Content

Related Stories

Popular Stories

News

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR