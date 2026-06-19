NIFFF film festival reflects resurgence of folk horror
The Neuchâtel International Fantastic Film Festival (NIFFF), which will take place from July 3-11, will screen 129 films from 33 countries. The 25th edition will open with Hanna Bergholm’s film Nightborn, in the presence of its lead actor, Seidi Haarla.
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The international competition, comprising 14 feature films, “reflects one of the major trends of this 25th edition: the strong resurgence of folk horror and stories in which beliefs, traditions and community dynamics become vehicles for fear”, the NIFFF said on Thursday.
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Got themselves a crying, killing, living doll
The official selection includes 11 world or international premieres, four European premieres and 50 Swiss premieres. Ten films are being screened in the Asian competition.
+ Cinema attendance rebounds, especially in French-speaking Switzerland
Three guests of honour embody this anniversary edition: French filmmaker Bertrand Mandico, a leading figure in free-spirited and flamboyant fantasy; Indian director SS Rajamouli, creator of the global phenomenon RRR; and British author Samantha Shannon, one of the leading voices in contemporary fantasy.
Adapted from French by AI/ts
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