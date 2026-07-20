Fifty passengers evacuated from Zurich airport Skymetro

Zurich Airport forced to evacuate passengers from Skymetro Keystone-SDA

Around 50 passengers were evacuated from Zurich airport's Skymetro after it came to a halt in the tunnel due to a technical fault.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Flughafen Zürich muss Passagiere aus Skymetro evakuieren Original Read more: Flughafen Zürich muss Passagiere aus Skymetro evakuieren

The fully automated metro linking the airport’s main building to Terminal E came to a halt on the 1.1-kilometre route. The airport confirmed a report to this effect by 20 Minuten on Monday. It told Keystone-SDA that a brief power cut had been the cause.

Passengers were stranded on the train for around 30 minutes. They were then escorted off the Skymetro via the designated evacuation walkway. The passengers were all local travellers with no connecting flights. Transit passengers were not affected.

The Skymetro was back in full operation around an hour later. The incident had no impact on flight operations.

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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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