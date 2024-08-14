WHO Calls Mpox Outbreak in Africa a Global Health Emergency

(Bloomberg) — The World Health Organization has declared a fast-spreading mpox outbreak in Africa a global health emergency as the agency seeks to contain the spread of the potentially deadly virus.

The spread of the new strain of mpox in the Democratic Republic of Congo, “its detection in neighboring countries that had not previously reported, and the potential for further spread within Africa and beyond is very worrying,” WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a briefing Wednesday.

Tedros last called mpox a public health emergency of international concern in May 2022, when cases of a milder strain erupted globally. When the WHO lowered its alert level a year later, cases in Africa continued to increase.

Now a mutated strain of mpox — a virus that causes unsightly, painful rashes and lesions — has spread to at least six African countries, infecting about 15,000 people and killing more than 500 in the DRC this year alone. The variant was first reported in the DRC less than 12 months ago.

A public health emergency of international concern applies to an extraordinary event that carries a risk via the spread of a disease across borders — one that potentially requires a coordinated response. It can be used to encourage nations to cooperate on countermeasures such as procuring vaccines.

The decision came after a panel was convened to evaluate the outbreak and the recommendation was unanimous. The declaration drove up US-traded shares of mpox vaccine maker Bavarian Nordic A/S 45% as of 2:53 p.m. in New York.

WHO officials and advisers are drafting guidance for affected countries, said Maria Van Kerkhove, the head of emerging diseases and zoonoses in the agency’s emergency program. WHO has developed a regional response plan requiring an initial $15 million. It’s already released about $1.5 million from a contingency fund for emergencies, and plans to release more in the coming days as it appeals to donors to fund the rest of the response plan.

The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention declared a continent-wide public health emergency Tuesday, as the region’s main health advisory body moved to marshal resources. It was the first time the regional body declared an emergency since receiving the power from its member states last year.

Mpox is a less contagious cousin of smallpox with generally milder symptoms, although it still kills about 3% to 6% of patients in reported cases. It can cause blindness and disfigurement and poses high risks to children, pregnant people and people with weak immune systems, such as those infected with HIV.

Close contact with the virus from an infected person or animal — such as touching a lesion or contaminated object — is the main pathway of transmission. While it can be spread through sexual contact, it isn’t considered a sexually transmitted disease as there are other avenues of spread. There are no confirmed instances of airborne transmission, although multiple modes of spread are being investigated and better surveillance and data on this variant is needed, Van Kerkhove said.

“WHO is committed in the days and weeks ahead to coordinate the global response, working closely with each of the affected countries and leveraging our on-the-ground presence to prevent transmission, treat those infected and save lives,” Tedros said.

