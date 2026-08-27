Airline Vini expands service from Bern
The airline Vini has expanded its services from Bern Airport. Passengers can now book flights from Bern to Munich on any day of the week.
Through the “Make It Fly” scheme, they can also suggest new destinations, which will be served if there is sufficient demand.
The company will resume flight operations from Bern in September following a summer break, as Vini announced on Thursday. This expansion was preceded by a trial phase in June and July. On the Bern–Munich route, Vini operated 31 flights carrying a total of 122 passengers. The average load factor was between 60% and 65%.
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In addition to the core service to Munich, twelve passengers also travelled on services to Augsburg and Stuttgart. According to the company, all scheduled flights took place, with operational punctuality standing at 99%.
The data collected on travel preferences will be incorporated into the network planning for 2027. Routes with high demand are to be gradually expanded into regular services.
+ How we produce news in English
Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.
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