SWISS to equip fleet with Starlink high-speed internet by 2029

The first Airbus A320neo fitted with the new technology has been in scheduled service since Monday, SWISS said. Keystone-SDA

Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS) has launched high-speed in-flight internet services, with Starlink set to be installed across the airline's fleet by the end of 2029.

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

1 minute

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Swiss rüstet ihre Flotte mit Satelliten-Internet aus Original Read more: Swiss rüstet ihre Flotte mit Satelliten-Internet aus

The first Airbus A320neo fitted with the new technology has been in scheduled service since Monday, SWISS said. The first flight featuring the internet service was from Zurich to Thessaloniki, Greece. The aircraft, named “Iseltwald”, is the airline’s first to offer the service.

The Lufthansa subsidiary plans to fit three further aircraft from the Airbus A320 family with the new internet connection. The technology is then to be gradually rolled out to other aircraft.

SWISS said the internet access is free for passengers in all travel classes. To use it, passengers must log in using a Travel ID or a Miles & More service card number. The service allows passengers to send messages, share photos and use various online services. It is being launched within the Lufthansa Group under the name “Lufthansa Group Wi-Fi powered by Starlink”.

More

More Digital skills in Switzerland vary greatly This content was published on Digital participation in Switzerland is high by international standards. Read more: Digital skills in Switzerland vary greatly

However, certain rules apply to the use of the internet on board. Voice and video calls, as well as live streams, are not permitted during the flight. Passengers watching videos or listening to audio content must use headphones.

Furthermore, when sharing photos or videos, passengers are expected to respect the privacy of other guests and the crew.

More

More Switzerland to roll out high-speed Internet access to rural regions This content was published on Switzerland is to spend CHF730 million expanding its high-speed Internet access to less populated parts of the country. Read more: Switzerland to roll out high-speed Internet access to rural regions

How we produce news in English

Translated from French, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

Related Stories Popular Stories