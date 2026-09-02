Outbreak of Japanese beetles detected in Interlaken
The Japanese beetle continues to spread in the canton of Bern. The presence of a population of this invasive species in the Interlaken region has been confirmed, the Bernese Cantonal Directorate for Economy, Energy and the Environment announced on Wednesday
The authorities have ordered the implementation of preventative measures, in accordance with the guidelines issued by the Federal Office for Agriculture (FOAG).
The aim is to prevent the spread of the Japanese beetle via plant material, garden waste or soil.
In the canton of Bern, the Japanese beetle has already been detected in Spiez, the city of Bern and Köniz. Having arrived in Switzerland from northern Italy in 2017 – initially in Ticino, where it is proliferating – this exotic beetle, which is the size of a coffee bean, can cause significant damage to plants.
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Translated from French, reviewed by an English Department journalist.
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