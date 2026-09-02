Swiss government launches consultation on new agriculture policy
The Swiss government has launched the public consultation on the agricultural policy from 2030 onwards. Key objectives for the policy include greater food security and freedom for farmers.
On Wednesday, the federal government launched a consultation on the draft bill entitled “Agricultural Policy from 2030 (AP30+)”. The consultation will run until December 8.
Not only farmers, but also the food industry and consumers should play their part in creating an ecological, economic and socially sustainable food system, the government wrote on Wednesday.
+ The Swiss food security initiative: more sustainable agriculture or ‘vegan diktat’?
It intends to grant farmers greater entrepreneurial freedom, while also holding them to a higher standard of accountability. In addition, they are to receive support to help market their products.
Measures to help farms adapt to climate change include better crop protection and the promotion of insects and sustainable technologies. From 2030, the federal government intends to allocate slightly less funding than at present to support the agricultural and food sectors.
+ How we produce news in English
Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.
Related Stories
Popular Stories
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.