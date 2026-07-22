AI Borrowers Are Pushing a Niche Credit Market to Its Limits

Share

5 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Data center developer PolarDC Group Ltd. discovered an unlikely source of cash for its AI ambitions back in May: the Nordic high-yield bond market.

In a first for Europe, the H.I.G. Capital LLC-backed firm raised a record €800 million ($913 million), uncovering a well of demand to finance the industry’s enormous appetite for capital. The deal quickly spawned imitators.

But as issuers test the Nordic bond market — a small, flexible and risk-tolerant venue better known for funding medium-sized companies than digital infrastructure — they’re finding there are limits to its appetite.

US firm Prime Data Centers LLC shelved a planned Norwegian-law bond after investors balked at the proposed terms, despite the company cutting the expected size of the offering from $600 million to $500 million. Just days later, Pure Data Centres, a UK firm backed by Oaktree Capital Management, abandoned plans for what would have been a record-breaking €1 billion bond sale in favor of bank financing.

The episodes highlight the challenges of funding ever-larger data-center projects and signs of indigestion in the Nordic bond market after just a few deals.

“I haven’t found any of these data center deals interesting,” said Adam Darling, a high-yield bond fund manager at Jupiter Fund Management Plc in London. He was speaking in general terms, without identifying specific issuers.

Volumes of Nordic debt have been rising, where issuers — even unrated ones — can raise cash faster than in Europe’s mainstream credit markets.

Yet data centers are finding that their grand plans may not sit well within what remains a niche market dominated by relatively small investment banks such as Pareto Securities and Arctic Securities. It’s not Wall Street, where dealers are able to place $25 billion of hyperscaler debt in one day, albeit high-grade.

Representatives for Pareto Securities and Arctic Securities declined to comment. A spokesperson for Prime DC also declined to comment.

As new and unrated borrowers flock to Nordic debt, investors are struggling to understand their businesses, and their risks. High yield investors who would normally judge a borrower by weighing up its cash flow against its debt are having to wrap their heads around completely different metrics.

For example, Pure DC’s unsecured bond was being marketed both off contracted Ebitda — a gauge used in infrastructure or project financing — and loan-to-value, a measurement more often associated with the real estate sector, according to people familiar with the deal.

The lack of AI-related revenues was also a stumbling block for some prospective investors in the deal, who pointed out that the firm’s revenues mainly accrue from its cloud business. Data center providers without AI tenants often tout potential growth from AI usage.

“When a data center comes to market, you immediately think AI compute,” said Jayadev Mishra, a portfolio manager at Bank J Safra Sarasin. “Unfortunately for a lot of these issuers, that’s not the case. They’re just riding on the AI tenant narrative.”

Pure DC’s main market has been IT service providers, telecommunications clients and financial services clients, according to its 2025 accounts. Current revenue streams are a blend of cloud and AI inferencing revenues, a spokesperson told Bloomberg, referring to revenues driven by companies that are using AI in their workload.

Pure DC had been running a parallel process for “more traditional loan structures” from the bank market that were more favorable, the spokesperson said, declining to comment on the details of the negotiations.

Prime DC, meanwhile, may look to relaunch its bond if it gets enough investors on board, according to people familiar.

Cash Burn

Data center bonds have unique risks. Those that have been issued at the holding-company level channel funding to multiple projects, and are structurally subordinated to other project financing — exposing creditors to risks more akin to equity, but without the potential upside if the business plans succeed.

Investors are financing projects that they expect to generate income in the future, but disagreements during the construction phase can make a tenant walk away from a lease agreement. There can also be problems securing energy, given the amount of demand for connections to national grids, that can strand projects.

More broadly, the Nordic deals may have been prey to general “AI fatigue” and skepticism that huge outlays on infrastructure will pay off.

The pushback also points to rising investor uncertainty about the potential overheating of the “picks and shovels” trade of AI-related infrastructure. Many issuers won’t reap the rewards of their AI build-out for years — and will need to keep borrowing to fund construction in the meantime.

“They are the tough end of the AI cloud, where companies need to raise an enormous amount of money to put stuff in the ground,” said Darling at Jupiter. “These are businesses which are inherently speculative and will be burning cashflow for years.”

–With assistance from Paula Doenecke and Helene Durand.

©2026 Bloomberg L.P.