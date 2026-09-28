The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Personal feed

Sign in to add topics to your feed.

Sign in now
Bookmarks

Sign in to add articles to your saved list.

Sign in now
News
Climate adaptation

Late-September heat sets records across Switzerland

Temperature record broken in Basel-Binningen
In Basel-Binningen, in northwestern Switzerland, temperatures reached 30.1°C over the weekend. Keystone-SDA

Record temperatures were registered north of the Alps over the final weekend of September, with many locations reporting unprecedented highs. In Basel-Binningen, in northwestern Switzerland, temperatures reached 30.1°C.

Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Late-September heat sets records across Switzerland
Listening: Late-September heat sets records across Switzerland
This content was published on
1 minute
Keystone-SDA

“Never before has a hot day been recorded so late in the year on the northern side of the Alps,” said the weather service Meteonews on the social media platform X.

In Basel-Binningen, the highest temperature of this summer – 39.7°C – had already been recorded on July 30. The weather station therefore equalled the record for the northern side of the Alps set by Geneva-Cointrin in July 2015.

More
a large fan in a cowshed with some cows

More

Climate adaptation

Switzerland’s record-breaking summer by numbers

This content was published on This year’s summer was the hottest and driest in Switzerland since measurements began in 1864. Only one national record remained unbroken.

Read more: Switzerland’s record-breaking summer by numbers

Elsewhere, Delémont, in canton Jura, recorded 29.6°C on Sunday. The Federal Office of Meteorology and Climatology (MeteoSwiss), also reported temperatures of up to 30°C.

It will remain warm for the next few days, with temperatures of 25°C to 29°C expected, according to the weather services.

Join the debate:

External Content

How we produce news in English

Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

Related Stories

Popular Stories

News

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR