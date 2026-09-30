Swiss do not want a sugar tax, finds beverage industry survey

The Swiss do not want a tax on sugary products Keystone-SDA

The Swiss want the state to take a more active role in tackling obesity but without resorting to new taxes or bans, according to a survey commissioned by the Soft Drinks Information Group.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Italiano it Svizzeri non vogliono tassa su prodotti zuccherati Original Read more: Svizzeri non vogliono tassa su prodotti zuccherati

According to a survey, the public favours individual responsibility but calls for greater protection of children from advertising. These findings emerge from the 13th edition of a survey commissioned by the Soft Drinks Information Group, an organisation founded in 2013 by producers in the sector, which includes representatives from the worlds of politics and business.

Around 68% of the more than 1,000 people surveyed between March and May by pollster gfs.Bern said they were opposed to a tax on foods containing sugar, salt or fat. Among the reasons given is the fact that such a levy would place a greater burden on the poorest people and would not change eating habits. Even the idea of taxing the products in question to fund public information campaigns does not secure a majority, receiving only 45% support. The least popular idea is that of a minimum age for purchasing sugary foods, supported by only 19% of those surveyed.

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Despite this, 76% still consider the measures taken so far to prevent obesity to be insufficient. Around 90% are in favour of prevention programmes for at-risk groups and joint initiatives with the business sector. Compulsory teaching of nutritional principles in schools is supported by 89% of respondents. A ban on advertising foods containing sugar, salt or fat aimed at children under the age of 13 also enjoys broad support, at 82%. Against this backdrop, food manufacturers are working with the Swiss government to draw up a voluntary action plan.

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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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