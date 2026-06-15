Geneva to host signing of Iran-US peace treaty

The peace treaty would open up the Strait of Hormuz Keystone-SDA

The United States and Iran are set to end hostilities by signing a peace treaty in the Swiss city of Geneva on Friday.

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The two warring parties have agreed to the immediate cessation of all hostilities on all fronts – this is what is currently known about the peace agreement.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif wrote on the X social media platform: “After intensive talks, we are pleased to announce that the peace agreement between the United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran has been reached.”

US President Donald Trump later confirmed the conclusion of the agreement on his platform TruthSocial. The official signing ceremony of the framework agreement is scheduled to take place on June 19 in Switzerland, Sharif announced.

It is still unclear who will travel to Geneva on Friday for the signing ceremony on behalf of the US. Vice-President JD Vance told Fox News that this is still to be determined. “I definitely plan to be there, but it’s possible the president himself will also be present,” he said.

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Sharif declared that both sides had pledged an immediate and definitive end to military operations on all fronts, including in Lebanon. It remains unclear whether Israel has agreed to this condition.

The Strait of Hormuz, crucial for global oil and gas trade, will not be reopened until after the formal signing of the Iran nuclear deal on Friday. This is due to necessary mine clearance work, said Trump. Afterward, oil will flow freely again, benefiting the region and the world, he added.

Details of the agreement’s contents were not initially released. The framework agreement is an interim step and is intended to serve as a starting point for in-depth talks between Washington and Tehran. According to media reports, the agreement is expected to extend the fragile and repeatedly violated ceasefire by 60 days and provide a starting point for negotiations on the Iranian nuclear program.

A limitation of the Iranian missile program is reportedly not included in the agreement. The US would immediately release a portion of the frozen Iranian assets, but the exact amount is still unclear. However, Iran is not said to have committed to ceasing support for regional militias.

Germany, France, Great Britain, and Italy declared their readiness to support the resumption of shipping in the Strait of Hormuz following the agreement. This includes “a purely defensive, independent mission to encourage merchant shipping and to carry out mine clearance,” German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni stated in a joint statement.

Positive reactions also came from Qatar, which also mediated in the conflict. Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani welcomed the agreement.

More Debate Hosted by: Geraldine Wong Sak Hoi How can governments balance safety and the right to protest at the G7? The G7 summit to be held next June in France is causing security headaches for neighbouring Switzerland. Should authorities ban protests in Geneva and close the border with France? Join the discussion 1 Likes View the discussion

Adapted from German with AI/mga

How we work We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch.

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