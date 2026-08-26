Switzerland ‘deeply saddened’ by Nepal flash floods

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Switzerland has expressed its solidarity with Nepal after flash floods left dozens dead and hundreds missing. There are currently no reports of any Swiss nationals among the victims.

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Following the devastating flash floods in Nepal, the Swiss foreign ministry said it was “deeply saddened” by the disaster.

There is currently no information on possible Swiss casualties. Checks are ongoing, the ministry said in response to an enquiry.

Swiss nationals in the area are being advised to follow the instructions of the local authorities. The Swiss Embassy in Kathmandu is in contact with the relevant authorities on the ground.

Switzerland has expressed its solidarity with the people of Nepal following the disaster. In a post on X, the foreign ministry said: “Our thoughts are with all those affected.”

According to Nepalese authorities, at least 95 people were killed in the incident. As of Wednesday afternoon Swiss time, 384 tourists, including more than 290 foreign nationals, remained missing. The BBC reported that missing tourists include more than 100 from India, 47 from the US and 33 from the UK, according to Nepal’s tourist board.

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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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