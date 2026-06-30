EU reduces duty-free import quota for Swiss steel

More Swiss steel will be subject to higher duties Keystone-SDA

Switzerland can now import less duty-free steel into the European Union than before.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Schweiz erhält von Brüssel tiefere Stahlimportmengen als bis anhin Original Read more: Schweiz erhält von Brüssel tiefere Stahlimportmengen als bis anhin

The duty-free import quotas into the EU for partner countries with an agreement are around 33% lower than before, said a European Commission official. This affects Switzerland and 11 other countries.

From July 1, the EU will implement stricter protective measures on steel. Duty-free import quotas will be reduced by 47% to 18.3 million tonnes per year. Imports will be subject to a 50% tariff – up from 25%.

The countries of the European Economic Area (EEA) – Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein – are exempt from the measure. Switzerland sought an exemption, which was not granted.

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Translated from German, sub-edited by mga

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