Legionella outbreak in Basel: 26 cases and one fatality

Legionella outbreak in Basel: 26 cases and one fatality Keystone-SDA

As a result of a Legionella outbreak, 26 people in Basel have fallen ill over the past two weeks, one of whom has died. The Department of Health announced on Monday that they have identified the source.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Legionellen-Ausbruch in Basel: 26 Erkrankungen und ein Todesopfer Original Read more: Legionellen-Ausbruch in Basel: 26 Erkrankungen und ein Todesopfer

Authorities said they have shut down a cooling tower on a roof in Kleinbasel on Friday that had been contaminated with Legionella. The cantonal laboratory also tested nine further cooling towers belonging to refrigeration and ventilation systems, as Health Director Lukas Engelberger told the media.

Of the 26 people who fell ill, 25 had to be hospitalised. Nine are currently still receiving inpatient treatment. Seven people are being treated in intensive care.

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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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