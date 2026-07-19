Spain Clinches Second World Cup Title in 1-0 Win Over Argentina

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(Bloomberg) — Spain won its second World Cup title, defeating Lionel Messi’s Argentina 1-0 thanks to substitute Ferran Torres’ strike in extra time before a sold-out crowd in New Jersey.

The first title match since 1930 to feature two Spanish-speaking teams kicked off shortly after 3 p.m. New York time before 80,000 fans at MetLife Stadium. Spain dominated possession as Argentina struggled to muster a meaningful attack in what is likely Messi’s last World Cup match, though clear goal-scoring opportunities were few and far in between.

Argentina went down to 10 men toward the end of regulation after midfielder Enzo Fernandez was ejected, putting them in a major disadvantage for a match they spent mostly trying to keep Spain from scoring.

In the New York City borough of Queens, Spain supporters who had gathered at the Casa Galicia cultural center cheered and chanted to celebrate the victory. Frustrated and anxious for most of the match, the fans erupted in celebration when Torres scored: one fan clad in a red Spain jersey banged a drum and a young boy ran around the center holding a Spanish flag.

“I’m feeling ecstatic. This is unbelievable,” said Carlos Fernandez, 60, who joined a group of Spanish fans celebrating and dancing in the streets in Queens. “We totally outperformed Argentina.”

US President Donald Trump and FIFA chief Gianni Infantino were greeted with some cheers as well as whistles when they took the field for the trophy presentation, which Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney also took part in.

The focus remained on the players, however, with the biggest cheer coming when Spanish captain Rodri lifted the World Cup Trophy.

Messi, on the other hand, was seen holding back tears as he faced the Argentinian supporters in the stands, who waved his uniform or the country’s flag as they cheered and sang in support of their team.

Star-Studded Crowd

An estimated 1.8 billion people were expected to watch the match, which also is the first World Cup final to feature a halftime show, which kicked off with Madonna accompanied by Brazilian soccer greats Ronaldo and Ronaldinho. BTS, Justin Bieber, Shakira and the Muppets also featured in the show, which lasted just over 11 minutes.

With enhanced security measures organized for Trump’s attendance, gates opened four hours ahead of the kickoff. After the first two games at the stadium, organizers increased the number of signs and volunteers to get people to the right seats.

Trump was seen seated next to his wife, Melania, and FIFA chief Gianni Infantino. At one point the broadcast showed him patting what appeared to be the World Cup trophy.

Spanish King Felipe VI and Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez were also in attendance along with New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani, though Argentine President Javier Milei stayed home to avoid jinxing the result. Sheinbaum and Carney were also in attendance.

Celebrities including Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Will Ferrell, Timothee Chalamet, Matt Damon, Mick Jagger and basketball stars Jalen Brunson and Victor Wembanyama were spotted in the crowd.

FIFA drip-fed tickets to the final over the past few weeks. The process has been opaque enough to attract lawsuits in the US and Germany.

“I was one of the lucky ones who got in early on, so no complaints on my end,” said Brandon Ng, a managing director at boutique investment bank Houlihan Lokey who paid $60,000 for 10 tickets. “The tournament has been electric.”

Revenue from chips, beer and hot dogs is also set to break records. The tournament’s opening match between Brazil and Morocco generated the stadium’s highest food-and-beverage revenue for any event since the 2014 Super Bowl.

Offerings at MetLife Stadium’s concessions included sodas for $6, an $8.50 hot dog and chicken tenders for up to $19. Non-alcoholic beers were priced at $14, while the price of alcohol ranged from $17 to $20 with a limit of 2 drinks per person for every purchase.

–With assistance from Miles J. Herszenhorn.

(Updates with details of trophy ceremony, fan celebrations starting in fifth paragraph)

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