The Week in Switzerland

A major survey conducted by the Swiss Broadcasting Corporation (SBC) reveals that financial concerns are becoming more significant for Swiss households, with a third of respondents describing their situation as “difficult”.

The “How are you, Switzerland?” survey shows that financial worries are weighing more heavily on people than they were a year ago, when the first version of this opinion poll was conducted. A third (35%) of respondents report that their situation is either very or fairly burdensome, up by four percentage points from last year. Nearly half are “somewhat” concerned about their household budget, while only 18% are not at all worried.

Notably, the situation is particularly severe in the Italian-speaking region, where 59% of those surveyed described their financial situation as “very or rather very difficult” Across the country, prices are rising faster than wages, leading to reduced purchasing power.

The survey also indicates that 44.38% of Swiss believe the gap between rich and poor is too wide and (41.73%) think wealth should be taxed more heavily. This sentiment could have political consequences. “The worsening economic situation for the population may partly explain the recent setbacks experienced by the centre-right majority in parliament, particularly regarding the referendum on the 13th old-age and survivors’ pension payment,” notes the SBC analysis.