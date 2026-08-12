AI inhibits job prospects of young people, says Geneva-based ILO

ILO: AI makes it harder for young people to enter the labour market Keystone-SDA

Artificial intelligence (AI) is making it harder for young people to land their first job, according to the Geneva-based International Labour Organisation (ILO).

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de ILO: KI erschwert Berufseinstieg für junge Menschen Original Read more: ILO: KI erschwert Berufseinstieg für junge Menschen

Weak economic growth, cautious recruitment policies, geopolitical tensions and rapid technological change are also impacting the job market for young adults, the ILO added.

In particular, the jobs through which many young people have traditionally entered the workforce could change particularly rapidly as a result of automation and generative AI.

The ILO cites commercial and administrative roles, jobs in sales and the service sector, as well as positions in manufacturing and certain technical professions. Whilst some jobs will remain, they will entail new requirements.

More

More Swiss AI How artificial intelligence is shaping the Swiss job market This content was published on AI experience is fast becoming an essential skill for hiring companies. Read more: How artificial intelligence is shaping the Swiss job market

Digital skills, the ability to monitor AI outputs and an understanding of when human judgement remains essential will therefore be in demand. At the same time, demand continues to grow in knowledge-intensive technical professions, such as the natural sciences, engineering, healthcare and information and communication technologies.

The organisation is therefore calling for greater investment in high-quality education, vocational training, lifelong learning and apprenticeships.

+ Read about how the future of work will change

According to the ILO, youth unemployment rose from 12.3% to 12.4% between 2023 and 2025. This corresponds to 67 million people aged between 15 and 24.

The sharpest increases were recorded in North Africa, North America and Europe. In Europe, the rate stood at 15%, according to these figures.

More

More AI & work AI recruitment machines map out workers’ career paths This content was published on AI is increasingly influencing hirings, firings and promotions among the workforce. Read more: AI recruitment machines map out workers’ career paths

+ How we produce English news

Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

External Content

Related Stories Popular Stories