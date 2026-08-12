AI inhibits job prospects of young people, says Geneva-based ILO
Artificial intelligence (AI) is making it harder for young people to land their first job, according to the Geneva-based International Labour Organisation (ILO).
Weak economic growth, cautious recruitment policies, geopolitical tensions and rapid technological change are also impacting the job market for young adults, the ILO added.
In particular, the jobs through which many young people have traditionally entered the workforce could change particularly rapidly as a result of automation and generative AI.
The ILO cites commercial and administrative roles, jobs in sales and the service sector, as well as positions in manufacturing and certain technical professions. Whilst some jobs will remain, they will entail new requirements.
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Digital skills, the ability to monitor AI outputs and an understanding of when human judgement remains essential will therefore be in demand. At the same time, demand continues to grow in knowledge-intensive technical professions, such as the natural sciences, engineering, healthcare and information and communication technologies.
The organisation is therefore calling for greater investment in high-quality education, vocational training, lifelong learning and apprenticeships.
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According to the ILO, youth unemployment rose from 12.3% to 12.4% between 2023 and 2025. This corresponds to 67 million people aged between 15 and 24.
The sharpest increases were recorded in North Africa, North America and Europe. In Europe, the rate stood at 15%, according to these figures.
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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.
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