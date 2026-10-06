Swiss fireworks ban opponents fear threat to celebration culture

Opponents of the fireworks initiative see the culture of celebration under threat Keystone-SDA

Politicians and business representatives say a Swiss fireworks ban would have far-reaching negative consequences for private and local celebrations.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Gegner der Feuerwerksinitiative sehen Feierkultur gefährdet Original Read more: Gegner der Feuerwerksinitiative sehen Feierkultur gefährdet

Opponents of the fireworks initiative are against a nationwide ban. They argue that targeted rules are needed rather than bans.

A cross-party committee – comprising, amongst others, representatives from the Swiss People’s Party, the Centre Party and the Swiss Trade Association – have launched the ‘No’ campaign against the proposed fireworks ban.

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More Swiss democracy Swiss to vote on nationwide fireworks restrictions This content was published on Swiss voters to decide on fireworks restrictions following rejection of counter-proposal. Read more: Swiss to vote on nationwide fireworks restrictions

On November 29, Switzerland will vote on the popular initiative “For a restriction on fireworks”. This calls for a nationwide ban on the sale and use of fireworks that make a noise.

The opposition camp describes the initiative as “disproportionate”. Cantons and municipalities are already able to impose time or location restrictions on fireworks, require permits and impose bans in specific hazardous situations, they argue.

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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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