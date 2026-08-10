That’s how it was: First day of school in 1969 in Zurich.

Primary schools in nine cantons start the new school year today. The shortage of teachers is easing but the heat stress is not.

The new school year begins today in the cantons of Aargau, Bern, Basel Country, Basel City, Glarus, St. Gallen, Solothurn, Schwyz and Thurgau.

There are signs of a slight easing of the shortage of teachers in several cantons. As a survey of the cantons by the Keystone-SDA news agency shows, falling birth rates and more trained teachers could also contribute to improving the situation in the medium term.

The canton of Zurich no longer reports a shortage of teachers. Basel Country also indicates a positive development. In the canton of Bern, on the other hand, the tight situation has not yet been overcome.

The umbrella association of Swiss teachers also sees no reason to give the all-clear. “The shortage of teachers remains a challenge,” says a spokesman.

For many schools, however, another topic is likely to be in the foreground this week: the persistent heat. Most classrooms in Switzerland do not have any fans or air conditioning. At temperatures well above 30 degrees, both the students’ and teachers’ ability to concentrate suffer.

In Basel, individual schools are examining the installation of ceiling fans. Other cantons recommend that afternoons be used more for extracurricular activities, such as a visit to an air-conditioned museum.