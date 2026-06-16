US and Iran to sign peace deal in Swiss mountain resort Bürgenstock

Bürgenstock was reportedly proposed as a location by the parties in the conflict and their mediators, Pakistan and Qatar. Keystone-SDA

The memorandum of understanding between the United States and Iran on ending the war is due to be signed on Friday at Bürgenstock, a mountain resort in central Switzerland that played host to a Ukraine peace summit in 2024.

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Keystone-SDA Other languages: 2 Deutsch de Unterzeichnung des Deals zwischen USA und Iran auf dem Bürgenstock Original Read more: Unterzeichnung des Deals zwischen USA und Iran auf dem Bürgenstock

Español es Estados Unidos e Irán firmarán un acuerdo de paz en Suiza Read more: Estados Unidos e Irán firmarán un acuerdo de paz en Suiza

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The Swiss foreign ministry confirmed the location to news agency Keystone-SDA following a report in the Neue Zürcher Zeitung newspaper. The ministry said it has been in close contact with the US, Iran, Pakistan and Qatar for several days in order to facilitate a meeting to discuss the possible signing of a memorandum of understanding between the US and Iran, and to facilitate the arrival of delegations in Switzerland.

The signing is currently scheduled for Friday in Bürgenstock. “This location was proposed by the Pakistani and Qatari mediators, as well as by the United States and Iran,” the ministry said. Switzerland is acting as a mediator and is creating the necessary practical and diplomatic conditions for this meeting to take place on its territory.

It had previously been reported that, according to Iranian sources, a further round of negotiations between the US and Iran was due to begin in Switzerland on Friday, immediately after the signing of the negotiated framework agreement. These further talks were to be concluded within 60 days. This was stated by the Iranian Foreign Minister, Abbas Aragchi, and reported by the Tasnim news agency in Tehran.

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More International Geneva Iran and US to hold further talks in Geneva on Friday This content was published on A further round of negotiations between the United States and Iran is set to begin in Switzerland immediately after an initial accord is signed on Friday. Read more: Iran and US to hold further talks in Geneva on Friday

Araghtschi went on to say that an end to the war would entail an end to the Israeli occupation of territories in Lebanon. Iran would regard any new Israeli attacks on Lebanon and any continued occupation of those territories as a breach of the agreement reached.

According to US sources, the US and Iran have already signed the framework agreement digitally.

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Translated from German with AI/gw

How we work We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch.

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