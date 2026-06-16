Iran and US to hold further talks in Geneva on Friday
According to Iranian sources, a further round of negotiations between the United States and Iran is set to begin in Switzerland immediately after an initial accord is signed on Friday. These further talks are expected to be concluded within 60 days.
+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
The news was announced by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, the Tasnim news agency in Tehran reported. Araghchi went on to say that an end to the war would entail an end to the Israeli occupation of territories in Lebanon. Iran regards any new Israeli attacks on Lebanon and further occupation of the territories as a breach of the agreement reached.
The Iranian parliamentary speaker and chief negotiator Mohammed Bagher Ghalibaf will take part in the talks on Friday, said Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Majid Takht-Ravanchi, the Tasnim agency reported. US Vice President JD Vance is expected to be present, President Donald Trump has said.
The US and Iran had agreed on an agreement to end the war and, according to US sources, had already signed it digitally.
More
Geneva to host signing of Iran-US peace treaty
Initially, the focus had been on ending the war, opening the Strait of Hormuz, releasing frozen Iranian assets, and reconstruction, Araghchi reportedly said in Tehran.
Vance had recently spoken of possible sanctions relief for Iran. A $300 billion ($238 billion) reconstruction fund is also under discussion.
The 60-day deadline is considered tight for negotiating a comprehensive agreement on Iran’s nuclear programme. Similar talks on the last major agreement with Iran, the 2015 nuclear deal concluded in Vienna, lasted nearly two years.
Translated from German with AI/gw
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch.
External Content
Related Stories
Popular Stories
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.