Switzerland to introduce biometric identity cards from November

Following on from the biometric passport comes the biometric ID Keystone-SDA

From November 2, biometric identity cards will be issued by the relevant authorities in Switzerland and Swiss diplomatic missions abroad.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Nach dem biometrischen Pass kommt die biometrische ID Original Read more: Nach dem biometrischen Pass kommt die biometrische ID

At its meeting on Wednesday, the Swiss government approved the necessary amendment to the ordinance.

According to a statement from the Federal Council, Switzerland’s executive body, the new biometric identity card will contain a chip, just like the existing biometric Swiss passport. As with the passport, the chip will store a facial image and two fingerprints. The amendment to the ordinance will come into force on November 1.

The Federal Council said the change will provide stronger protection against misuse of the new identity card. It will also help ensure that Swiss citizens can continue to travel freely within the European Union (EU). Since 2021, EU member states have issued only biometric identity cards for security reasons.

Two options in future

However, people who already hold a valid non-biometric identity card will still be able to travel freely within the EU until it expires, according to the information provided. The government recommends the biometric identity card for people renewing their identity card or applying for one for the first time, if they plan to travel within the EU.

Meanwhile, those who need the card only as proof of identity within Switzerland can still choose a non-biometric identity card. According to the Federal Council, this remains sufficient for that purpose.

According to the press release, the new biometric identity card will be available only from the relevant cantonal authorities and Swiss diplomatic missions abroad. By contrast, non-biometric identity cards will continue to be available from local authorities in some cantons, as they are now.

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The Federal Council stressed that the new identity card with a chip should not be confused with the new electronic identity credential, known as the E-ID. Unlike the identity card, the E-ID is not a travel document. Instead, it is used to verify a person’s identity online.

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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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