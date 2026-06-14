Vaud introduces a minimum wage into its Constitution

On Sunday, voters in canton Vaud agreed to anchor the principle of a minimum wage in the cantonal constitution but rejected the accompanying draft legislation. Keystone-SDA

Voters in canton Vaud have delivered a mixed verdict on the introduction of a minimum wage. On Sunday, they agreed to anchor the principle in the cantonal constitution but rejected the accompanying draft legislation.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr Vaud introduit le salaire minimum dans sa Constitution Original Read more: Vaud introduit le salaire minimum dans sa Constitution

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Voters sided with left-wing parties and trade unions by accepting the constitutional initiative with 49.1% in favour, 45.8% against and over 5% of blank ballots. At the same time, voters rejected a legislative proposal to introduce a minimum wage of CHF23 ($28.7) per hour.

The cantonal government’s counter-proposal, which proposed setting the same wage but giving priority to collective labour agreements (CLAs) and allowing several exceptions, also failed narrowly, with 46.2% in favour and 46.76% against. Turnout reached 54%.

New law to be drafted

With both the legislative initiative and the counter-proposal rejected, the government must now draft a legal framework to implement the new constitutional provision.

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Arnaud Bouverat, co-chair of the initiative’s support committee, described the outcome as “a first symbolic victory”, even if it does not yet bring “anything concrete” for workers. Enshrining the minimum wage in the Constitution it is now “set in stone”, he told the Keystone-ATS news agency.

The trade unionist and Social Democrat lawmaker added that the initiative committee is “open” to negotiations with the government, particularly on transition periods for sectors covered by collective agreements and on possible exemptions.

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The government said it “regretted” the narrow rejection of its counter-proposal. In a statement, it said it would first analyse the reasons behind the vote before consulting social partners.

The aim is to explore “possible avenues” for implementing the new constitutional provision and to draft “a proposal capable of securing broad consensus.”

Adapted from French by AI/sb

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