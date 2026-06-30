No breakthrough in Swiss-US trade dispute

No breakthrough in the trade dispute – negotiations with the US are ongoing Keystone-SDA

Trade negotiations in Washington have failed to yield a breakthrough between Switzerland and the United States, according to Swiss president Guy Parmelin.

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Parmelin said a meeting with US Trade Representative Jamesion Greer had taken place in a friendly atmosphere as Switzerland presented a declaration of intent.

This sets out how Switzerland intends to implement the agreements set out in the Joint Statement issued by the two nations in November 2025. The Joint Statement is due to expire towards the end of July.

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Switzerland has fulfilled all concessions and implemented them swiftly, said Parmelin. “We are a reliable partner; once we have made a commitment, we honour it. We expect the same from the US side – a deal is a deal,” said Parmelin, who is also Swiss economics minister.

But Parmelin was unable to secure a commitment that the US would continue to abide by last year’s agreement. Furthermore, Switzerland remains vulnerable to US investigations under Section 301 of the US Trade Act.

+ US threatens Switzerland with new tariffs over forced labour

No legal certainty

Such complaints, raised by the Trump administration after the tariffs imposed in spring 2025 were ruled unlawful by the US Supreme Court, are directed against alleged “unfair trade practices”.

For Switzerland, the focus is on structural overcapacity in industrial production and alleged inadequate measures against forced labour. The US is therefore threatening to impose additional tariffs of up to 12.5%. Parmelin once again firmly rejected the allegations in Washington.

According to Parmelin, the US trade representative has announced that, for the time being, no additional tariffs will be imposed on Switzerland, which will continue to be treated under the most-favoured-nation clause. Additional tariffs are not to exceed the limits agreed in the joint statement, totalling 15%.

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US exporters are making extensive use of these new opportunities, Parmelin added. Swiss private-sector investments to support the reindustrialisation of the US are being implemented on an ongoing basis.

This week, Parmelin will visit companies that invest in the US, as well as US companies that invest in Switzerland, to underline the federal government’s commitment to cooperation.

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Translated from German, sub-edited by mga

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