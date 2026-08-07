Kangaroo spotted in Swiss woodland
A decidedly exotic kangaroo has been spotted hopping around the Swiss landscape.
This afternoon, the Zurich-based newspaper Blick published a short video of a kangaroo hopping along the edge of a woodland near a youth camp in Dietwil, a village between Lucerne and lake Zug in central Switzerland.
When contacted by Keystone-ATS, the cantonal police stated that they had been informed of the sighting of the marsupial. It has not yet been possible to establish who the owner is.
The police clarified that no formal search is currently underway for the iconic Australian animal.
Several private individuals and organisations known to keep kangaroos or wallabies have been contacted. But none have reported any animals missing.
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Translated from Italian, reviewed by an English Department journalist.
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