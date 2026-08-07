Kangaroo spotted in Swiss woodland

AG: kangaroo spotted at the edge of a woodland Keystone-SDA

A decidedly exotic kangaroo has been spotted hopping around the Swiss landscape.

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

1 minute

Keystone-SDA Other languages: 2 Italiano it AG: avvistato canguro ai margini di un bosco Original Read more: AG: avvistato canguro ai margini di un bosco

العربية ar كنغر طليق في سويسرا والسلطات تبحث عن مالكه Read more: كنغر طليق في سويسرا والسلطات تبحث عن مالكه

This afternoon, the Zurich-based newspaper Blick published a short video of a kangaroo hopping along the edge of a woodland near a youth camp in Dietwil, a village between Lucerne and lake Zug in central Switzerland.

When contacted by Keystone-ATS, the cantonal police stated that they had been informed of the sighting of the marsupial. It has not yet been possible to establish who the owner is.

The police clarified that no formal search is currently underway for the iconic Australian animal.

Several private individuals and organisations known to keep kangaroos or wallabies have been contacted. But none have reported any animals missing.

More Debate Hosted by: Zeno Zoccatelli Have you ever heard anything peculiar about Switzerland that you found interesting? Is there anything peculiar related to Switzerland that has caught your interest? Share it with us, and we might feature it in an article! Join the discussion 109 Likes View the discussion

+ How we produce English news

Translated from Italian, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

External Content

Related Stories Popular Stories