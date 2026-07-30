Basel City is latest canton to cancel official fireworks for Swiss National Day

Basel-Stadt cancels official fireworks display for Swiss National Day Keystone-SDA

The official fireworks displays to mark Swiss National Day on the Rhine and at Bruderholz in Basel have been cancelled. The reason for this is the ongoing drought and heatwave, as the government announced on Thursday.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Basel-Stadt sagt offizielle Feuerwerke zur Bundesfeier ab Original Read more: Basel-Stadt sagt offizielle Feuerwerke zur Bundesfeier ab

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Given the circumstances, it is “of the utmost importance” that the total ban on lighting fires and setting off fireworks in the canton of Basel City is observed, according to the statement. Following consultation with the organising committees of the two celebrations in Basel, it was decided to cancel the fireworks displays.

On July 31, there will be displays on the Rhine by the fireboat and the Basel Water Ski Club, the government writes. And on August 1, a fireworks-free show will be staged at Bruderholz. This will feature water, light and lasers. The traditional lantern parade, involving several hundred children, will go ahead as announced.

Several other cantons have also cancelled firework displays for the holiday due to fire risk.

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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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