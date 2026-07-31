Bearded vulture released into the Swiss wilderness dies

Only one of the two bearded vultures released into the wild in Obwalden has survived Keystone-SDA

Only one of two bearded vultures released into the wild in the Swiss canton of Obwalden on May 25 has survived. The other raptor died just a week after being released.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Nur einer der beiden in Obwalden ausgewilderten Bartgeier überlebt Original Read more: Nur einer der beiden in Obwalden ausgewilderten Bartgeier überlebt

The Pro Bartgeier Foundation announced on Thursday that the bearded vulture, named Joschi, had been suffering from health problems. This was revealed by examinations of the carcass carried out at the University of Bern’s veterinary hospital. As a result, the weakened young male was unable to defend himself adequately against an attack by a fox.

However, the Pro Bartgeier Foundation had good news regarding the second young bird released into the wild at Melchsee-Frutt, named Wildi. The foundation reported that the young male had developed well and had flown for the first time at the age of 110 days. He had sought out roosting places outside the release enclosure from an early stage and was also finding food independently.

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More Number of bearded vultures in the Alps could double in ten years This content was published on The bearded vultures in the Alps are currently doing so well that their population could double to around 700 animals within ten years. Read more: Number of bearded vultures in the Alps could double in ten years

Wildi hatched on February 19 at the Haringsee Owl and Bird of Prey Centre in Austria. Joschi was a few days younger and came from a Spanish wildlife centre.

The Pro Bartgeier Foundation releases young bearded vultures into the wild to increase the genetic diversity of the Alpine bearded vulture population. When they are released, the birds are not yet fully fledged. They learn to fly independently, without their parents.

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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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