Price for mailing letters in Switzerland to go up in 2027

From 2027 onwards, sending a standard letter by priority post (A) will cost CHF1.40, up from the current CHF1.20. Keystone-SDA

Swiss Post will raise the price for posting a letter starting in 2027, the country's price watchdog announced on Thursday. Parcel prices, however, will remain unchanged until the end of 2029.

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The weight categories for letters will also be revised. The standard category will now include letters weighing up to 50g (compared with 100g at present) and will not be subject to the sales tax, the Swiss price watchdog said in a statement. More than 95% of letters currently classified as standard fall into this category.

From 2027 onwards, sending a standard letter by priority post (A) will cost CHF1.40 (around $1.70), up from the current CHF1.20. For a large letter, the cost will be CHF2.75 instead of CHF2.50. The rate will remain the same for mid-sized letters weighing between 51g and 100g (CHF1.70).

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For standard post (B), the rate will be CHF1.10 for a standard letter (compared with CHF1 at present), CHF1.35 for a mid-sized letter (currently CHF1.40) and CHF2.25 for a large letter (which currently CHF2).

A new category of postage for bulky letters will be introduced to make it easier to send small goods. Such a letter will cost CHF4.20.

Prices for domestic and international parcels, however, will not be increased, nor will the discounts offered for online postage of parcels within Switzerland. Swiss Post has also decided not to increase its rates for mail redirection, forwarding and customs clearance services.

Swiss Post and the price watchdog reached this amicable settlement following “intense negotiations”, the latter said. The watchdog urged politicians to “find sustainable solutions” to fund the universal postal service.

Translated from German/reviewed by an English Department journalist

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