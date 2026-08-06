The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Personal feed

Sign in to add topics to your feed.

Sign in now
Bookmarks

Sign in to add articles to your saved list.

Sign in now
Swiss abroad community
Swiss politics
Votes
Moving abroad
Swiss oddities
Top stories
See all Swiss abroad stories
Stay in touch with Switzerland
News

Basel public prosecutor opens criminal case after Legionnaires’ disease fatality

Legionella in Basel: Public Prosecutor’s Office opens criminal proceedings
Legionella in Basel: Over the past two weeks, a total of 28 people in Basel have contracted Legionnaires’ disease. Keystone-SDA

The Basel-City Public Prosecutor’s Office has opened criminal proceedings on suspicion of manslaughter in connection with a Legionella outbreak in which one person has died.

This content was published on
1 minute
Keystone-SDA

The public prosecutor’s office in the Swiss city has opened proceedings ex officio and on the basis of information available to date, it said on Wednesday evening. The criminal investigation department has launched an investigation into the matter. Due to the ongoing proceedings, the office did not provide further information.

+ Two new cases of Legionnaires’ disease in Switzerland

Over the past two weeks, a total of 28 people in Basel have contracted Legionnaires’ disease. According to the city’s department of health, six people are currently still in hospital. The authorities identified the possible source of the infection – an evaporative cooling tower on the roof of the Manor department store headquarters in Kleinbasel – and shut it down on Friday.

Translated from German/reviewed by an English Department journalist

How we produce news in English

External Content

Related Stories

Popular Stories

News

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR