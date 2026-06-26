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Partners Group to invest $220 million in Miami Breitling tower

Partners Group is investing 220 million in a Breitling tower in Miami
Partners Group is investing 220 million in a Breitling tower in Miami Keystone-SDA

Swiss private equity firm Partners Group is to build a luxury apartment tower in Miami, Florida, on behalf of the watch brand Breitling.

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Partners Group to invest $220 million in Miami Breitling tower
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Keystone-SDA

The Zug-based group will invest $220 million on behalf of its clients in this property development, equivalent to CHF178 million at today’s exchange rate.

This 70-storey tower, named “B Residences”, will offer nearly 300 luxury homes for sale. It will be built in the upmarket Brickwell neighbourhood, home to many wealthy families and five-star hotels, according to a statement from the private equity firm, which has been the main shareholder in Swiss watch brand Breitling for three and a half years.

Construction is set to begin in 2028, with completion expected in 2031. The project will be developed by the German investment firm Empira, according to a press release issued by the asset manager on Friday.

Translated from French, sub-edited by mga

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