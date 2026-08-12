‘Rotting flesh’ Titan Arum to bloom at Basel Botanical Garden

Rare titan arum to bloom tonight at Basel Botanical Garden Keystone-SDA

A rare Titan Arum is due to flower at the University of Basel’s Botanical Garden in Switzerland. The tropical plant only flowers for two days, giving off an odour of rotting flesh.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Seltene Titanwurz blüht heute Nacht im Botanischen Garten Basel Original Read more: Seltene Titanwurz blüht heute Nacht im Botanischen Garten Basel

The univerrsity’s Tropical House opens its doors to the public on Wednesday evening until 2am. Furthermore, there is no admission charge for visiting the Botanical Gardens.

This endangered plant is native to the tropical rainforests of Sumatra in Indonesia. It produces the world’s largest flower, which can grow to over three metres in height.

On the first evening, the titan arum gives off an intense smell of rotting meat. This stench specifically attracts pollinators such as carrion flies, beetles and bees.

The specimen at the University of Basel’s Botanical Garden last flowered in July 2023. The flower’s development can also be viewed live via a webcam on the Botanical Garden’s website.

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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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