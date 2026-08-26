Swiss Federal Railways profits jump as passenger numbers rise

SBB reports rising results and passenger numbers Keystone-SDA

The Swiss Federal Railways reported a profit of CHF126 million ($157 million) in the first half of the year, up from CHF48 million a year earlier. The increase was driven by higher passenger numbers, its property business and a recovery in freight traffic. However, the company says it still faces significant challenges.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr Résultats et nombre de voyageurs en hausse aux CFF Original Read more: Résultats et nombre de voyageurs en hausse aux CFF

An average of 1.45 million people travelled on Federal Railways trains each day in the first half of the year, up 4% on the same period in 2025, the operator said on Wednesday. Meanwhile, 94.1% of trains arrived on time, compared with 94.5% a year earlier.

The freight division reported a profit of CHF2 million, an improvement of CHF49 million on the previous year. It was the first time in many years that the business had broken even. However, the railway operator is continuing with its restructuring plans. Under the changes, Federal Railways Cargo will be reintegrated into the group and become a division of Federal Railways AG from 2027.

Despite the improvement, the company says its finances remain under pressure. To fund the renewal of its rolling stock and expand services without allowing debt to rise sharply, the company will need to generate annual profits of around CHF500 million over the medium term.

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Translated from French, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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