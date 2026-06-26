Switzerland swelters during another tropical night

Switzerland experienced another tropical night Keystone-SDA

During the night from Thursday to Friday, Switzerland once again experienced a tropical night in many regions.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr La Suisse a vécu une nouvelle nuit tropicale Original Read more: La Suisse a vécu une nouvelle nuit tropicale

The Basel region recorded the highest temperatures, following the 38 degrees Celcius reached during the day on Thursday in Binningen.

At the St Chrischona weather station, near Basel, the temperature did not fall below 25.6 degrees during the night. This reading was recorded at 6.30am, according to the Federal Office of Meteorology and Climatology (MeteoSwiss). Shortly after midnight, the temperature there was still 29.8 degrees.

The temperature did not fall below 24 degrees in Vevey and Pully, Le Bouveret, Lägern and Uetliberg. In Zollikofen, near Bern, the overnight low of 20.7 degrees was just below the 20-degree threshold required to classify a night as “tropical”.

MétéoSuisse is forecasting heatwave conditions until Monday.

Translated from French, sub-edited by mga

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