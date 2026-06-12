Switzerland set to forge closer ties with Vietnam
The Swiss government aims to strengthen relations with Vietnam through a comprehensive partnership in the fields of politics, business and research.
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Cooperation between Switzerland and the Southeast Asian country is to be placed on a new footing, the Swiss government announced on Friday. Under Switzerland’s Southeast Asia Strategy 2023–2026, Vietnam is therefore considered a “priority partner country” in the region.
The partnership aims to consolidate political dialogue and deepen economic relations “in a sustainable and structured manner”, the statement added. This includes support for the conclusion of a free trade agreement between the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) and Vietnam, as well as the modernisation of the existing investment protection agreement.
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According to the government, another priority is cooperation in the fields of education, science, research, innovation and technology.
The declaration also promotes economic partnerships in sectors such as sustainable infrastructure, renewable energy, digitalisation, sustainable finance and intellectual property. Furthermore, exchanges between the civil societies of both countries are to be strengthened.
Finally, cooperation at the multilateral and regional levels is also to be expanded. Specific mention is made of the United Nations, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and La Francophonie. According to the declaration, both countries reaffirmed their commitment to promoting a rules-based international order and strengthening multilateralism. They intend to cooperate on global challenges such as regional security and sustainable development.
The government justifies this move by citing growing trade relations and Vietnam’s increasing international significance. Regular high-level political consultations are intended to ensure this exchange.
Adapted from German by AI/ts
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