Two Swiss ski tour guides on trial over avalanche accident

Two ski tour guides on trial in Thun over an avalanche accident

The trial of two ski tour guides has begun in Switzerland, three and a half years after a fatal avalanche accident in the Bernese Oberland.

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The prosecution has charged both defendents with multiple counts of manslaughter through negligence.

The regional court in Thun is due to hand down its verdict on Friday.

The accident occurred in March 2023 near Gstelliwang in Meiringen. An American woman and a British man, both aged 18, were caught in an avalanche and killed whilst on a ski tour organised by a boarding school.

The prosecution accuses the mountain guide in charge of having chosen a route that was too steep and dangerous for the second descent.

The co-leader is alleged not to have intervened, despite having a say in the matter. Both are thus accused of breaching their duty of care. At the time, the area was classified as having a moderate avalanche risk (level 2+).

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